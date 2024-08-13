Know how to withdraw EPF money using Umang app

New Delhi: Most employee has an Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account. Every month they contribute some percentage of their basic income to their PF account. Additionally, the organisation where they work also deposits the same amount into the employee’s account. Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has provided the facility for users to withdraw money quickly through the UMANG app.

EPFO members can manage withdrawals, advances, and pension claims online once they complete their e-nomination. This can be done via the EPFO member portal or the UMANG app.

Steps to Withdraw PF Money Using the UMANG App:

Download UMANG app from the Play Store.

After opening the app, log in with your details, and select the EPFO option in the services section.

Next, go to the ‘Employee Centric Services’ section and click on the “Raise Claim” option.

Enter UAN number; OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

After entering the OTP, provide the necessary details, including the amount you wish to withdraw and your bank account information.

Once you complete the process, you’ll receive a reference number.

You can use this reference number in the app to track the status of your withdrawal request.

With the UMANG app, you can withdraw your PF money anytime, anywhere.

Steps to Check PF Balance in the UMANG App:

Open the app on your phone and choose the EPFO option.

Next, go to the ‘Employee Centric Services’ section and select ‘View Passbook.’

Enter your UAN number, and you’ll receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

Once you enter the OTP, your balance details will be displayed on the screen.

Here are some EPFO services available on the UMANG app:

Check PF balance

Raise a claim

Update KYC details

View passbook

Generate a Jeevan Pramaan certificate

Download Pension Payment Order (PPO)

Register and track grievances