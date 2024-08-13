Red Fort Prepares for Independence Day 2024: Final Preparations Underway

As India prepares for its Independence Day celebrations on August 15, extensive arrangements are in full swing at the historic Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his 11th consecutive address. Videos shared on social media have offered a glimpse into the meticulous preparations at the venue, which this year will be themed “Viksit Bharat.” This theme underscores the government’s vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, serving as the focal point of the day’s events.

To ensure the event’s security and smooth execution, Delhi Police has ramped up its efforts across the capital. The security measures include the deployment of over 3,000 traffic officers, more than 10,000 police personnel, and 700 AI-based facial recognition cameras. Additional security teams and paramilitary forces have been positioned at critical locations such as IGI Airport, railway stations, bus terminals, malls, and markets. In light of a recent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, security has been further intensified, with a particular emphasis on deploying snipers at the Red Fort.

The vicinity around the Red Fort has been declared a “no kite flying zone” until the event concludes, with police stationed to intercept any kites. Additionally, the Delhi Police has imposed a ban on sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, hang-gliders, and hot air balloons, from August 2-16 as a precautionary measure. Traffic restrictions will be in effect near the Red Fort from 4:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Independence Day, with only vehicles bearing proper labels allowed entry. Key routes, such as Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, and others, will have restricted traffic movement during this period.