Royal Enfield unveils Classic 350 2024: Details

Mumbai: Royal Enfield unveiled the 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350. The updated motorcycle will be launched in India on September 1, its bookings and test rides will start on the same day.

The 2024 Classic 350 will be available in five new variants — Heritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Dark and Emerald. There will be seven colour options. The Heritage variant will have two — Madras Red and Jodhpur Blue. The Heritage Premium will be available in Medallion Bronze colour option, while the Signals variant in Commando Sand. The Dark variant will come in Gun Grey (dual-tone scheme of grey and black with copper highlight) and Stealth Black (black on black scheme) colour options. The top-spec Emerald will have a Regal Green colour with chrome and copper pinstripe.

The 2024 Classic 350 will come with new LED headlamps, LED pilot lamp, legendary teardrop tank, gear position indicator on cluster and type C USB charging point. The Dark and Emerald variants of the 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets Tripper pod as standard fitment along with adjustable lever and LED winkers.

The motorcycle will continue to be based on the J-platform with the J-series engine at its heart. The 349cc, air-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine produces 20.2bhp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. It is clubbed with a 5-speed gearbox. The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 employs twin downtube spine frame with 41mm front telescopic suspension and twin-tube emulsion shocks at the rear.

Depending on the variant you buy, you get a 19-inch wheel (alloy/spoke) at the front and an 18-inch wheel (alloy/spoke) at the rear. The front has a 300mm disc, while the rear gets a 270mm disc or a 153mm drum brake. Besides, the motorcycle is available with both single channel and dual channel ABS options.