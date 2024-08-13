Sennheiser HD 620S headphones launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Sennheiser HD 620S headphones were launched in India. The over-the-ear headphones from the German audio brand have a closed-back design. The Sennheiser HD 620 come with a special launch price of Rs. 32,990. They are currently up for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and the official Sennheiser India website.

The latest model feature custom-tuned 42mm dynamic transducers with a 38mm diaphragm. The headphones have a closed-back design and pack a 150-ohm aluminium voice coil that is said to improve audio experience. They offer a frequency response range of 6Hz to 30,000Hz and a nominal impedance of 150 Ohm. The over-the-ear headphones have a sound pressure level of 110dB.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price cross Rs 52,000 mark

The Sennheiser HD 620S include a metal-reinforced headband and earcup housings. The earpads are made of artificial leather with internal venting. They come with a 1.8-metre detachable cable with a 3.5mm plug and a 3.5mm to 6.3mm. Interested users can avail an optional 4.4mm cable for pairing with hi-fi devices.