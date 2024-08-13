Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended weak on August 13 with amid selling across the sectors. At close, the BSE Sensex was down 692.89 points or 0.87 percent at 78,956.03. NSE Nifty settled at 24,139 , down 208 points or 0.85 percent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,269 against 2,640 stocks that declined. 98 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,007. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 239, and those that hit a 52-week low was 33. In addition, 286 stocks traded in upper circuit and 284 stocks hit the lower circuit.

Top gainers were Titan Company, Apollo Hospitals, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Tata Consumer, HCL Tech. Top losers are Shriram Finance, BPCL, HDFC Life, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance.

All the sectoral indices ended in the red with bank, power, oil & gas, metal, media, telecom down 1 percent each. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices lost 1 percent each.