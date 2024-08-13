White House: US-India Relationship Among World’s Most Significant

The White House emphasized the significance of US-India relations, with President Joe Biden recognizing the partnership as one of the most critical globally. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that the two nations work closely on key issues, particularly through initiatives like the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue), which includes the US, India, Australia, and Japan. This collaboration aims to foster a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Jean-Pierre reiterated that the US is committed to expanding its partnership with India, with a focus on benefiting the American people and creating a more secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. She emphasized that this relationship is central to addressing emerging global challenges and advancing mutual priorities.

The QUAD alliance, through its recent meeting in Tokyo, reaffirmed its dedication to promoting regional resilience and cooperation. The leaders expressed their commitment to upholding international order and enhancing global cooperation. The upcoming Quad Leaders’ Summit in India and the next Foreign Ministers’ meeting in the US were highlighted as key future engagements for the alliance.