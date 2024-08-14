Air India Express announces six new daily flights

Mumbai: Air India Express announced six new daily flights. The new routes connect Chennai with Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, and Thiruvananthapuram, while Kolkata gains new flights to Varanasi and Guwahati. The airline will also operate flights on the Guwahati-Jaipur route.

Five of these routes are brand new additions to the airline’s expanding network. The Guwahati-Jaipur flight is an exclusive service offered by Air India Express. Due to rising demand on the Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram route, previously served by two weekly flights, the airline has added a daily service, increasing the total to nine flights a week.

Here’s the new flight schedule:

Chennai to Bhubaneswar

Departure: Daily at 07:45

Arrival: 09:30

Return: Daily at 10:00

Arrival: 12:00

Chennai to Bagdogra

Departure: Daily at 12:35

Arrival: 15:10

Return: Daily at 15:40

Arrival: 18:15

Chennai to Thiruvananthapuram

Departure: Daily at 18:50

Arrival: 20:20

Return: Daily at 20:50

Arrival: 22:20

Kolkata to Varanasi

Departure: Daily at 07:40

Arrival: 09:05

Return: Daily at 09:40

Arrival: 11:10

Kolkata to Guwahati

Departure: Daily at 12:10

Arrival: 13:25

Return: Daily at 20:50

Arrival: 22:05

Guwahati to Jaipur

Departure: Daily at 13:55

Arrival: 16:35

Return: Daily at 17:05

Arrival: 19:50

From/To Chennai: Air India Express now connects Chennai directly to 10 destinations, including Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram domestically, along with Dammam, Kuwait, and Singapore internationally. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connections to 24 other destinations, both domestic and international.

From/To Bhubaneswar: With this expansion, Air India Express offers direct flights from Bhubaneswar to seven domestic destinations: Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. The airline also provides 26 one-stop connections to various other destinations.

From/To Bagdogra: Air India Express now connects Bagdogra directly to five domestic destinations, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, along with access to 26 one-stop destinations, both domestic and international.

From/To Kolkata: Kolkata has become the third-largest hub for Air India Express, with 124 weekly flights to 34 destinations, including 12 direct domestic routes and various one-stop destinations.

From/To Thiruvananthapuram: Air India Express offers 12 direct flights connecting Thiruvananthapuram to both domestic and international destinations, along with connections to 23 one-stop destinations.

From/To Guwahati: Air India Express connects Guwahati with eight domestic destinations and 23 one-stop destinations, including both domestic and international routes.

From/To Varanasi: With 42 weekly flights, Air India Express connects Varanasi directly to three domestic destinations and one international destination, along with convenient one-stop connections to several other domestic and international locations.

From/To Jaipur: Air India Express offers nine direct flights connecting Jaipur to domestic destinations and one international destination, along with connections to 24 one-stop destinations, both domestic and international.