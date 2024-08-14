Army captain martyred, 4 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu

Doda: An Army captain was killed and four terrorists believed to be killed in an ongoing operation in Doda district in Jammu on Wednesday. A civilian was also injured in the encounter.

The encounter broke out in a thickly forested area during a cordon and search operation (CASO) launched by a joint team to track down a group of foreign terrorists hiding in the Shivgarh-Assar belt. As per reports, Captain Deepak was injured in the encounter. He was leading the team and suffered gunshot injuries due to firing by terrorists and was evacuated to hospital. But, he succumbed to serious injuries.

The security forces recovered a United States-made M4 assault rifle and three blood-soaked rucksacks, containing equipment and logistics, from the encounter site.

There has been a spurt in terror activities in the Jammu region – particularly in the southern reaches of the Pir Panjal range, which contains many thick forests and steep mountains that provide cover for terrorists.