CAS postpones ruling on Vinesh Phogat’s silver medal appeal, verdict on Aug 16

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has postponed its ruling on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal concerning her disqualification at the Paris Olympics 2024. The decision, initially expected on Tuesday, has been deferred to August 16, with the verdict to be announced at 6:00 pm local time (9:30 pm IST). Phogat had been disqualified from the Olympic finals for being 100 grams over the weight limit and subsequently filed an appeal with the CAS, seeking a joint-silver medal.

The delay in the ruling has heightened the anticipation surrounding the case, which has garnered significant attention in India. Phogat’s legal team, led by senior advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania, argued that she had met the weight requirements in previous matches and should not have been disqualified from the final bout against Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the USA, who ultimately won the gold. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has expressed hope for a favorable outcome that could potentially add another medal to India’s Olympic tally.

The extended wait for the CAS verdict has left Phogat and her supporters in suspense, with the possibility of India’s medal count at the Paris Olympics increasing if the appeal is successful. Conversely, a negative ruling would be a significant setback for Phogat, who had announced her retirement following her disqualification, and for her fans who are eagerly awaiting the final decision.