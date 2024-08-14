Commodity Market: Gold price decline marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower marginally in Kerala on August 14. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 52,440, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram, gold is priced at Rs 6555, down by Rs 10. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 760 per 8 gram. Gold price crossed Rs 52,000 mark yesterday.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat today at Rs 70,533 per 10 gram, down by 0.23% or Rs 166. Silver futures were trading at Rs 81,000 per kilogram, down by 0.06% or Rs 49. The prices of gold and silver have both decreased slightly over the past 2 days. Gold prices fell by Rs 200 per 10 grams, while silver dropped by Rs 600 per kilogram. On Tuesday, gold futures closed at Rs 70,699 per 10 grams, down by 0.06%, while the silver futures settled at Rs 81,049 per kilogram, down by 0.70%.

In global markets, spot gold fell by 0.2% to $2,466.69 per ounce, after hitting its highest since August 2 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,506.90. Spot silver 0.5% to $27.8607 per ounce, platinum edged 0.2% higher to $938.55 and palladium shed 0.4% to $917.10 The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.34% to 849.79 metric tons on Monday from 846.91 tons on Friday.