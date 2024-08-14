DRDO Successfully Tests Indigenous Man-Portable Anti-Tank Missile in Rajasthan

The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) successfully tested an indigenously developed Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MP-ATGM) on August 14th in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, showcasing significant advancements in India’s military technology. This test confirmed the missile’s precision in targeting and destroying enemy tanks, highlighting its effectiveness in modern combat.

The missile is lightweight, shoulder-launched, and highly portable, designed for use by ground forces. It features the capability to operate both during the day and at night, providing a tactical advantage. Once launched, the missile can autonomously track and hit its target without further guidance, meeting all predefined criteria during the test, as confirmed by DRDO.

In addition to this, India unveiled a new homegrown kamikaze drone developed by the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL). This drone, with a range of up to 1,000 kilometers, can carry explosives and be controlled to attack specific targets with precision. These developments reflect India’s ongoing efforts to enhance its defense capabilities and ensure greater self-reliance in modern warfare.