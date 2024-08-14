Google launches 3 flagship smartphones in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL were launched at the tech giant’s Made By Google event. The Pixel 9 is priced at Rs. 79,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant available in India. It is offered in Peony, Porcelain, Obsidian, and Wintergreen colourways. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage version. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is priced at Rs. 1,24,999 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Both Pro models arrive in Hazel, Porcelain, Rose Quartz, and Obsidian colour options. The Pixel 9 lineup will be available via Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital retail outlets starting August 22.

Pixel 9 specifications:

The dual SIM (nano+eSIM) Pixel 9 runs on Android 14 with seven years of OS updates, security patches, and Pixel Drops. It gets a 6.3-inch (1,080 x 2,424 pixels) Actua OLED display with 422ppi pixel density, up to 2,700nits peak brightness, and a refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz. The screen has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover as well. It is equipped with the Tensor G4 SoC alongside a Titan M2 security coprocessor.

The Pixel 9 has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Octa PD wide-angle camera with a 1/1.31-inch image sensor size and up to 8x Super Res Zoom. Accompanying the main camera is a 48-megapixel Quad PD ultra wide-angle camera with a 1/2.55-inch sensor size. On the front, it gets a 10.5-megapixel dual PD selfie shooter with autofocus.

The camera unit offers several AI features including Magic Eraser, Best Take, Photo Unblur, and Night Sight, among others. It can record 4K videos at 24/30/60 frames per second. Pixel 9 comes with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock for authentication. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer gyroscope, magnetometer and proximity sensor. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Google Cast, GPS, Dual Band GNSS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC and USB Type-C port.

The Pixel 9 carries a 4,700mAh battery with 45W (sold separately) wired fast charging support and Qi-certified wireless charging support. The wired charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 55 per cent in about 30 minutes. The handset is said to deliver more than 24 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL specifications:

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL models have the same SIM, software and chipset as the Pixel 9. The Pixel 9 Pro boasts a 6.3-inch (1280 x 2856) Super Actua (LTPO) OLED display with 495ppi pixel density, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and variable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a large 6.8-inch (1,344 x 2,992) SuperActua (LTPO) OLED display with 486ppi pixel density, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. Both models boast Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection as well.

Both Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL have a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel MP Octa PD wide camera, a 48-megapixel Quad PD ultrawide camera, and a 48-megapixel Quad PD telephoto camera with up to 30x Super Res Zoom and 5x optical zoom. For selfies and video chats, they have a 42-megapixel Dual PD selfie camera with autofocus.

The Pro models support 8K video recording at 30fps. The IP68 rating is also available on the Pro duo. Connectivity options are identical to the Pixel 9, so are the sensors. However, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL ship with an additional temperature sensor and offer an Ultra-Wideband chip.

Google’s Pixel 9 Pro features a 4,700mAh battery, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL gets a slightly larger 5,060mAh cell. Both phones support 45W wired fast charging and wireless charging through Qi chargers.