Google launches Pixel Buds Pro 2 in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Google launched its first pair of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones named ‘Pixel Buds Pro 2’. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 is priced at Rs. 22,900 and the TWS headset is available in Aloe, Charcoal, Hot Pink, and Porcelain colourways. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will go on sale in India on August 22 via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma retail outlets.

Google’s new Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the company’s first TWS headset to be equipped with a Tensor A1 chip. The company claims that the processor is 90 times faster than the speed of sound when processing audio, and that it is twice as effective at active noise cancellation (ANC).

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers, and the company says that the Tensor A1 chip for more optimised music playback via a dedicated signal path. It also features updated algorithms that are designed to improve the Clear Calling feature that reduces ambient sounds while making phone calls. They also support seamless audio switching between Pixel devices, including the Pixel Watch.

The Conversation Detection feature pauses media playback and enables transparency mode when the wearer is talking, while re-enabling ANC and resuming playback when the conversation is completed. The TWS headset also supports Google’s Find My Device network, showing them on a map, and allowing users to ring the earbuds and the charging case when they’re nearby.