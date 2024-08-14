Govt bans Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Govt Hospitals

The Karnataka Congress government’s decision to prohibit Jan Aushadhi Kendras (public medicine centres) from operating within government hospital premises has sparked significant controversy. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya strongly opposed the move, describing it as “shocking” and harmful to poor families across the state. He criticized the government for its refusal to allow these centres in hospitals, warning that the decision could cause substantial hardship for economically disadvantaged families. Karnataka currently hosts 189 of these generic medicine centres in hospital premises, with Bengaluru South having the highest number nationwide.

Jan Aushadhi Kendras offer medicines at a 70% to 90% discount, providing crucial relief to low-income patients. Tejasvi Surya highlighted that in Bengaluru South alone, these centres benefit around 200,000 citizens monthly, saving them an estimated Rs 2 crore each month. He condemned the state government’s decision as politically motivated and urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to reconsider and revoke the order, emphasizing the detrimental impact on poor families.

However, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil defended the decision, stating that government hospitals already provide necessary medicines for free, making additional public medicine centres within hospitals unnecessary. He suggested that these centres would be more beneficial if established in marketplaces, where they could serve a broader population by offering affordable alternatives to expensive medical shops. Patil emphasized that the government’s goal is to ensure that free medicines continue to be provided in hospitals without duplicating services.