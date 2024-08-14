Gulf country bans hiring of expat workers in these 13 professions

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour in the Sultanate of Oman has implemented a six-month ban on issuing work permits for expatriates in 13 specific professions. This decision is aimed at promoting employment opportunities for Omani nationals.

The issuance of trading permits for the temporary employment of expat workers in private sector establishments for the professions listed in the annex will be suspended for a period of six months.This decision shall come into effect on 1st September 2024.

Also Read: Air India Express announces six new daily flights

The decision covers roles primarily in construction, services, and trade sectors, including:

1. Construction workers

2. Cleaners

3. Loaders

4. Bricklayers

5. Steel Fixers

6- Tailors (Women’s Clothing / General)

7- Tailors (Men’s Clothing / General)

8. Electricians / General Electrical Installations

9. Waiters

10. Painters

11. Chefs

12. Electricians

13. Barbers