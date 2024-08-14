DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Gulf country bans hiring of expat workers in these 13 professions

Aug 14, 2024, 07:53 pm IST

Muscat:  The Ministry of Labour  in the Sultanate of Oman has implemented a six-month ban on issuing work permits for expatriates in 13 specific professions. This decision is aimed at promoting employment opportunities for Omani nationals.

The issuance of trading permits for the temporary employment of expat workers in private sector establishments for the professions listed in the annex will be  suspended for a period of six months.This decision shall come into effect on 1st September 2024.

The decision covers roles primarily in construction, services, and trade sectors, including:

1. Construction workers

2. Cleaners

3. Loaders

4. Bricklayers

5. Steel Fixers

6- Tailors (Women’s Clothing / General)

7- Tailors (Men’s Clothing / General)

8. Electricians / General Electrical Installations

9. Waiters

10. Painters

11. Chefs

12. Electricians

13. Barbers

 

Aug 14, 2024, 07:53 pm IST

