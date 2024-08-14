Indian Railways to run 18 special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Central Railway has announced 18 special trains running between August 15 and 20, 2024. These trains were launched to accommodate the increased passenger demand during the long weekend for Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan.

The special trains will operate on routes including Mumbai to Nagpur, Mumbai to Madgaon, Mumbai to Kolhapur, Pune to Nagpur, and Kalaburagi to Bengaluru.

Central Railway has decided to run 2 trains between LTT Mumbai-Nagpur, 4 trains between LTT Mumbai-Madgaon, 2 trains between CSMT Mumbai-Kolhapur, 4 trains between Pune-Nagpur and 6 trains between Kalaburagi-Bengaluru.

Bookings can be made through the railway website (http://www.irctc.co.in) or at the nearest computerized reservation centre.

Also Read: Gulf country bans hiring of expat workers in these 13 professions

Special trains by Central Railway:

LTT Mumbai-Nagpur (2 services)

LTT Mumbai-Madgaon (4 services)

CSMT Mumbai-Kolhapur (2 services)

Pune-Nagpur (4 services)

Kalaburagi-Bengaluru (6 services)

The special trains operated by Central Railway will make stops at the following stations:

Thane

Panvel

Pen

Roha

Mangaon

Veer (only for train 01168)

Khed

Chiplun

Sawarda

Aravali Road (only for train 01168)

Sangameshwar Road

Ratnagiri

Adavali

Vilavade (only for train 01168)

Rajapur Road

Vaibhavwadi Road

Nandgaon (only for train 01168)

Kankavli

Each special train will consist of:

2 AC-2 tier coaches

6 AC-3 tier coaches

8 sleeper class coaches

4 general second class coaches

1 guard brake van

1 generator car