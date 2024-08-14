Indian Railways to run 18 special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Central Railway has announced 18 special trains running between August 15 and 20, 2024. These trains were launched to accommodate the increased passenger demand during the long weekend for Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan.
The special trains will operate on routes including Mumbai to Nagpur, Mumbai to Madgaon, Mumbai to Kolhapur, Pune to Nagpur, and Kalaburagi to Bengaluru.
Central Railway has decided to run 2 trains between LTT Mumbai-Nagpur, 4 trains between LTT Mumbai-Madgaon, 2 trains between CSMT Mumbai-Kolhapur, 4 trains between Pune-Nagpur and 6 trains between Kalaburagi-Bengaluru.
Bookings can be made through the railway website (http://www.irctc.co.in) or at the nearest computerized reservation centre.
Special trains by Central Railway:
LTT Mumbai-Nagpur (2 services)
LTT Mumbai-Madgaon (4 services)
CSMT Mumbai-Kolhapur (2 services)
Pune-Nagpur (4 services)
Kalaburagi-Bengaluru (6 services)
The special trains operated by Central Railway will make stops at the following stations:
Thane
Panvel
Pen
Roha
Mangaon
Veer (only for train 01168)
Khed
Chiplun
Sawarda
Aravali Road (only for train 01168)
Sangameshwar Road
Ratnagiri
Adavali
Vilavade (only for train 01168)
Rajapur Road
Vaibhavwadi Road
Nandgaon (only for train 01168)
Kankavli
Each special train will consist of:
2 AC-2 tier coaches
6 AC-3 tier coaches
8 sleeper class coaches
4 general second class coaches
1 guard brake van
1 generator car
