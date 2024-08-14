Itel launches new budget-smartphones in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone Itel launched latest budget-smartphones named ‘Itel A50’ and ‘Itel A50C’ in India. Price of Itel A50 is set at Rs. 6,099 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage version and Rs. 6,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It comes in Cyan Blue, Mist Black, Lime Green, and Shimmer Gold colourways. The handset is currently up for sale on Amazon. The Itel A50C is priced at Rs. 5,699 for the single 2GB RAM + 64GB storage version. It is available in Dawn Blue, Misty Aqua, and Sapphire Black colour options.

The Itel A50 and Itel A50C run on Android 14 (Go Edition). The former has a 6.56-inch display while the A50C has a 6.6-inch screen. They have a Dynamic Bar feature that shows notifications for calls, battery status, and more around the hole punch cutout on the display. Both models run on octa-core Unisoc T603 chipset. The Itel A50 is offered in 3GB and 4GB RAM options with 64GB storage as standard. Through Memory Fusion technology, the available RAM in the 4GB variant can be virtually expanded up to 8GB. The Itel A50C comes in a 2GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Both Itel A50 and Itel A50C have an AI-backed 8-megapixel main rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The lineup has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. They support face unlock as well.

The Itel A50 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support, while the Itel A50C gets a 4,000mAh battery with 5W charging support.