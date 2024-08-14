Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles introduces 2024 Jawa 42: Price, Features

Mumbai: Jawa Yezdi launched the 2024 Jawa 42. The bike is offered at a starting price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec variant is priced at Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle gets a new engine, 14 paint schemes with six new options, and over 42 upgrades.

The Jawa 42 is powered by a 294cc, J-Panther, liquid-cooled engine, which develops 27.32PS and 26.84Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed MT.

The company claimed that it has implemented gear-based throttle mapping and added an assist & slip (A&S) clutch to the new Jawa 42. The latest engine improvements include a heavier magneto, larger throttle body and entry duct, and a CP4 cylinder head for superior performance.

The Jawa 42 gets 14 colour options featuring both matte and gloss options. These include six new colours — Vega White, Voyager Red, Asteroid Grey, Odyssey Black, Nebula Blue and Celestial Copper Matte.

On the features front, select variants now get an all-digital instrument cluster while a USB charging port is offered as an option. Single-channel ABS, a part digital instrument cluster and spoke wheels are offered as standard with higher variants getting dual-channel ABS, alloy wheels and matte paint finishes.