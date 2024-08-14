Lenovo new gaming tablet in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Lenovo Legion Tab was launched in India. Price of the Lenovo Legion Tab is set at Rs. 39,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 25GB storage variant. It is offered in a single Storm Grey colourway and will go on sale from August 15 through Lenovo India website, Flipkart, and other outlets.

The Legion Tab runs on Android 13 and features an 8.8-inch QHD+ (1,600x 2,560 pixels) screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 98 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, 500nits peak brightness, and 16:10 aspect ratio. The display, based on Lenovo’s PureSight gaming display technology, is touted to deliver 343ppi pixel density and has TUV full care 2.0 certification. It runs on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Also Read: Google launches new foldable phone in India: Price, Specifications

The Lenovo Legion Tab has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor with digital zoom and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the tablet has an 8-megapixel sensor.

Connectivity options on the Lenovo Legion Tab include WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. It has a DisplayPort 1.4 for connecting to compatible external displays. It supports face unlock feature. The tablet has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The Lenovo Legion Tab has a 6,550mAh battery with support for up to 45W fast charging support. It offers three performance modes — Beast Mode, Balanced Mode and Energy Saving Mode. The battery unit is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of playback time on a single charge.