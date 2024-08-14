Navy Joins Search for Missing Kerala Lorry Driver in Shirur Landslide

A team from the Indian Navy has joined the search operation for Arjun, a lorry driver who went missing in the Gangavali River in Shirur, Karnataka. The search, which began the previous day, has intensified with the Navy’s diving team and local expert Eshwar Malpe’s team thoroughly scouring the river.

Karwar SP Narayana announced that the search would resume at 10 a.m. on August 14, with improved conditions as the river’s current has slowed to 2 knots, making the search more manageable. He also noted that the weather forecast for the day is favorable, with no heavy rain or special alerts expected. The search operation now involves 50 personnel from the Navy, SDRF, NDRF, police, and additional support from the Fisheries and Port departments. An Air Force helicopter will also be deployed for aerial surveillance.

The previous day’s search led by Eshwar Malpe recovered the hydraulic jack and parts of Arjun’s lorry. Arjun’s family, hopeful with the Navy’s involvement, has expressed satisfaction with the enhanced search efforts. Earlier, they had criticized the local administration for delays and had even threatened to protest if the search did not proceed promptly.