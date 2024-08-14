Pixel Watch 3 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Google launched its third-generation smartwatch named ‘Pixel Watch 3’in India. Pixel Watch 3 price in India starts at Rs. 39,900 for the 41mm model with Wi-Fi connectivity, while the larger model with a 45mm display and Wi-Fi connectivity starts at Rs. 43,900. Both the 41mm and 45mm variants are available is Hazel, Obsidian, and Porcelain colours, but the smaller model is also sold in a fourth Pink colour option. The Pixel Watch 3 will go on sale in India on August 22 via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma retail outlets.

The Pixel Watch 3 is available in two display sizes — 1mm and 45mm — and both variants are equipped with the company’s Actua display. The Pixel Watch 3 supports a peak brightness level of 2,000nits and can drop to 1 nit in dark environments. The bezels are over 16 percent thinner.

The Pixel Watch 3 allows users to plan complex run routines and can display details such as cadence, stride length, vertical oscillation. It also comes with support for new readiness and cardio load tracking features to help users focus on recovery. Fitbit users will get access to a Morning Brief feature that provides a summary of health information, along with overnight changes related to any metrics.

The wearable offering up to 24 hours of use with the always-on display mode enabled. The watch can deliver up to 36 hours of battery backup with the battery saver mode enabled.