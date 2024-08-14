Rajnath Singh Leads High-Level Meeting on J&K Security; Ajit Doval Attends

In response to a recent rise in terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level security meeting on Wednesday. The meeting included National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and other senior security officials, such as the Defence Secretary and the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO).

The Jammu region has witnessed an increase in terrorist activities in recent months, with significant incidents like the attack on an army convoy in Kathua and ongoing clashes in Doda and Udhampur. A report from the Ministry of Home Affairs, presented to the Lok Sabha in July, revealed that 28 people, including civilians and security personnel, have been killed in 11 terror-related incidents up to July 21 this year, highlighting the escalating threat in the area.

Among recent developments, the Indian Army successfully foiled an attack by the Pakistan Border Action Team (BAT) near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district’s Machchal sector, resulting in casualties on both sides. Security operations have intensified across the region, particularly in Kokernag woods, following a deadly encounter in Doda that claimed the lives of four soldiers. The situation remains tense as recent clashes in Anantnag and a terror attack in Reasi continue to underscore the ongoing challenges in the region.