Rajpal Yadav’s property sealed by Central Bank of India over unpaid Rs 11 crore loan

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav’s property in Seth Enclave Colony, Shahjahanpur, has been sealed by the Central Bank of India due to unpaid loans. Yadav had mortgaged the house to secure a Rs 3 crore loan for a film production, but after failing to repay the loan, the amount ballooned to Rs 11 crore. On August 8, the bank’s recovery team sealed the property without notifying local authorities or police, and no official notice was placed on the property.

The sealing was carried out discreetly, with the bank’s crew even locking the gate while keeping the cooling system on inside the building. Despite the bank’s prior request for police assistance, local police were not involved in the process. The manager of the Central Bank’s local branch confirmed the sealing was conducted by a recovery team from Mumbai, while the bank’s Bareilly DRM declined to comment on the matter.

Rajpal Yadav has faced financial troubles in the past as well. In 2010, he borrowed Rs 5 crore from Madhav Gopal Agrawal to produce the film ‘Ata Pata Laapata,’ but when he couldn’t repay the debt, it grew to Rs 10 crore. This led to legal issues, including a jail term for a bounced check. In May, the Delhi Karkardooma Court ordered Yadav to repay Rs 14 crore.