Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices ended marginally higher in the volatile session on August 14. At close, the BSE Sensex was up 149.85 points or 0.19 percent at 79,105.88. NSE Nifty settled at 24,143.80, up 4.80 points or 0.02 percent.

Stocks advanced on BSE were, 1,454 against 2,440 stocks that declined. 105 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,999. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 170, and those that hit a 52-week low was 63. In addition, 257 stocks traded in upper circuit and 299 stocks hit the lower circuit.

Also Read: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles introduces 2024 Jawa 42: Price, Features

Top gainers included TCS, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and BPCL. Top losers were Divis Labs, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, ONGC and UltraTech Cement.

Among sectors, except IT (up 1.5 percent), all other sectoral indices ended in the red capital goods, healthcare, oil & gas, metal, realty, pharma, media down 0.5-1 percent. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices down 0.5 percent each.