Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker Express Detaches Near Surat

A serious incident occurred this morning when the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker Express train split into two sections near Surat, leading to the derailment of a coach. The incident happened around 9 a.m. near Gothan Railway Station in Surat’s Sayan area. Although no casualties were reported, the disruption left thousands of passengers stranded for over two hours.

The train involved, Train No. 12932, a popular double-decker service traveling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, was stopped immediately after the detachment, which was attributed to a technical fault caused by a broken coupler. Passengers were safely evacuated from the affected coaches, and the Western Railway’s technical team quickly arrived to address the issue.

In response, the railway department announced on social media that the separated coaches had been moved to the platform and that restoration work was underway. The incident has significantly impacted train operations between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, with delays expected as the train is reconnected and prepared to resume its journey. The railway department is working diligently to minimize further disruptions and ensure passengers reach their destinations as soon as possible.