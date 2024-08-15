Banks, equity markets to remain shut today

Mumbai: Banks and equity markets in India will remain closed today on Thursday, August 15, 2024. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)BSE will remain closed on August 15, 2024, in view of Independence Day 2024.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be shut for all trading activities, including equities, equity derivatives, and the securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segment. The markets will resume trading on Friday, August 16.

This closure is part of the 14 trading holidays scheduled for 2024, as per a circular issued by the stock exchanges last year. In August, the stock market observes just one holiday for Independence Day, with no scheduled closures in September.

The next scheduled holiday for the Indian stock market in 2024 is on Wednesday, October 2, on account of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. The Indian stock market will observe closures on November 1 on the occasion of Diwali. Markets will also be closed on November 15 for Gurunanak Jayanti. The final scheduled holiday for 2024 is on December 25, when markets will close for Christmas.

All the public sector and private sector banks across the country will remain closed on August 15. The online banking services will be available.