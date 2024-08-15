Bazooka teaser released: Mammootty’s film promises a stylish, action-packed thriller

The official teaser for “Bazooka,” featuring Mammootty and directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, has finally been released, ending months of anticipation. The teaser, unveiled on August 14 by Mammootty himself, follows a series of stylish posters that had already generated considerable buzz on social media. The action-packed teaser builds on this excitement, showcasing the megastar in a dynamic and stylish manner.

The teaser reveals a glimpse into the film’s crime narrative, which revolves around a distinctive theme. Despite earlier concerns about production and financial hurdles potentially delaying the film, these issues have been addressed. Rumors suggest that “Bazooka” might hit theaters as soon as October 2024. The film, which has been in the works for some time, features a strong technical team including Midhun Mukundan for the music score, and cinematographers Nimish Ravi and Roby Varghese Raj. Mammootty stars as Vinod Menon, a former military officer with a passion for travel, while actor-director Gautham Vasudev Menon plays a pivotal role as Benjamin Joshua, adding to the film’s intrigue.

Promoted as a gripping thriller, “Bazooka” is expected to deliver an exciting cinematic experience. With its talented cast and crew and the backing of the well-known production house Yoodle Films, the film is anticipated to make a significant impact.