Cloudburst in J&K’s Kulgam Kills 1, injures 3; rescue efforts underway

A devastating cloudburst struck the Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam district early Thursday morning, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to three others. The severe weather event hit the Banward area in DH Pora, causing widespread damage and triggering immediate rescue efforts by local authorities. The victim has been identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Chouhan, while the injured include Rafakat Ahmad Chouhan, both from Bangward Bala.

In response to the disaster, a team led by Tehsildar DH Pora, Zahid Ahmad, was dispatched to the affected area to provide aid and assess the damage. Authorities have assured the public that more details will be shared as the situation develops. The incident has highlighted the vulnerability of the region to such natural disasters, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

This cloudburst comes just weeks after a similar event in the Ganderbal district, which caused significant infrastructure damage and forced the closure of the Srinagar-Leh national highway, a vital route that remains closed as repairs continue. Local officials and emergency services are working diligently to manage the current crisis and support those impacted by the latest cloudburst.