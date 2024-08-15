Cognizant Faces Backlash Over Rs 2.5 LPA Job Offer for Freshers

Cognizant, the American IT giant, is facing significant criticism after posting a job advertisement offering an annual salary of just Rs 2.52 lakhs for new tech graduates. The job, which would pay approximately Rs 21,000 per month, sparked outrage within the tech community, where competitive salaries are the norm. Many professionals expressed their frustration, arguing that the wage is far too low for the sector, especially considering the cost of living in urban areas.

The job posting quickly gained over 1.5 million views, leading to a wave of sarcastic and critical comments online. Some questioned how graduates could manage on such a modest income, with one remarking that the salary was so “generous” that it left no room for basic expenses in a metro city. Others humorously suggested that the amount might only suffice for a rented house in a village and a few packets of Maggi, with one user even joking that Cognizant was testing if life could be sustained on “tea and hope.”

However, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Vatsal Sanghvi, founder of 1811 Labs, defended Cognizant, suggesting that the salary should be viewed more as a stipend given the comprehensive training the company provides to new hires. Sanghvi noted that many fresh graduates lack essential professional skills, including communication and coding, which can cost companies more than Rs 20,000 a month to address. His comments added nuance to the debate, highlighting the challenges employers face when bringing new talent into the workforce. As the discussion unfolds, the tech industry will be closely observing how companies like Cognizant respond to the expectations of fresh graduates.