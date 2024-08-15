Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged at Rs 52,440 per 8 gram in Kerala. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat today at Rs 70,533 per 10 gram, down by 0.23% or Rs 166. Silver futures were trading at Rs 81,000 per kilogram, down by 0.06% or Rs 49. The prices of gold and silver have both decreased slightly over the past 2 days. Gold prices fell by Rs 200 per 10 grams, while silver dropped by Rs 600 per kilogram. On Tuesday, gold futures closed at Rs 70,699 per 10 grams, down by 0.06%, while the silver futures settled at Rs 81,049 per kilogram, down by 0.70%.

Also Read: Gulf based air carrier offers discounted flight tickets

In global markets, price of spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,455.91 per ounce. US gold futures slipped 0.5% to $2,494.50. Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.2% to $27.77 and platinum dipped 0.6% to $930.25. Palladium was down 0.4% at $935.31.