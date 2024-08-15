E-way bill generation in July touch all-time high

New Delhi: E-way bill generation in July touched an all-time high of 10.48 crore. The earlier high was 10.35 crore reported in March this year. Data released by GST Network (GSTN) showed this.

This is the fifth time since the introduction of the e-way bill in 2018 and third successive time in the current fiscal when generation has crossed 10 crores in a month.

An e-way bill is an electronic document generated on a portal, evidencing the movement of goods. It also indicates whether tax has been paid for the moving goods. As per Rule 138 of the CGST Rules, 2017, every registered person involved in the movement of goods (which may not necessarily be on account of supply) of consignment value of more than Rs 50,000 (can be lower for intra-state movement) is required to generate an e-way bill.

Although there is no straight co-relation between e-way bill generation and GST collection, the former could have some positive impact on collection. Tax collected for goods consumed and services availed in July will be known on September 1, when the government releases monthly data.