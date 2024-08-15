Etihad Airways special fares to India: Details

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has decided to deploy its iconic Airbus A380 to Mumbai for a special four-month period. This is to mark 20 years since its inaugural flight to the city.

From 1 September until 31 December 2024, the double-decker aircraft will operate three weekly flights between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Mumbai (BOM). Etihad is offering special A380-themed fares to celebrate the four-month visit to Mumbai, including first class fares of Dh8,380 Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on a return ticket, and Rs190,383 (around Dh8329) Mumbai to Abu Dhabi on a return ticket. In business class, fares of Dh2,380 Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on a return ticket and Rs50,381(aroundDh2,200) Mumbai to Abu Dhabi on a return ticket. These discounted fares are up for grabs until 25 August, for travel between 01 September and 13 October.

Also Read: This Indian airport becomes 1st to achieve ‘Net Zero Carbon Emission’ status

Economy passengers can avail additional four inches of space on Economy Extra Legroom seats, and fixed-wing headrests and large pillows on Economy Smart Seats. The Business Studios, on the upper deck, have 70 private suites, equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, and a lobby lounge area. The First Apartments feature 9 private suites, with tableware, and an ottoman that converts into a bed. First-class passengers also receive personalised amenities and have access to an exclusive shower room for added comfort.

The airline currently offers non-stop services between Abu Dhabi and 11 Indian cities, with plans for further expansion. Etihad recently became the first international airline operating in India to launch a Hindi website, allowing customers to access information in their preferred language.