Ex-NSG chief Nalin Prabhat appointed new DGP of Jammu Kashmir

Nalin Prabhat, a highly decorated IPS officer and former NSG chief, has been appointed as the Special Director General of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police. He is set to assume this role following the retirement of RR Swain on September 30. Prabhat, a 1992 batch IPS officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre, has been assigned to the AGMUT cadre with “immediate effect,” as per an order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday.

Prabhat, who is 55 years old, brings with him a distinguished record, including three police gallantry medals. He previously led the Greyhounds, Andhra Pradesh’s specialized anti-Naxal force, and has served extensively in the CRPF, overseeing its operations in Kashmir as the IG and ADG. His appointment to J&K is for a three-year term or until further orders, in a relaxation of inter-cadre deputation guidelines.

The government, on Wednesday, curtailed Prabhat’s tenure as the NSG Director General, clearing the way for his new role in J&K. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved a proposal from the MHA to shorten his term at the NSG and facilitate his inter-cadre deputation from Andhra Pradesh to the AGMUT cadre.