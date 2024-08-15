Gulf based air carrier offers discounted flight tickets

Muscat: Low-budget air carrier based in Oman, Salam Air is offering flight tickets at discounted prices for a limited period of time. The promotion will be applicable on flights from Bahrain, Baghdad, Dubai, Doha, Dammam, Fujairah, Kuwait, and Riyadh to Oman.

This ‘Low Fare Mega Sale’ offer is valid for just three days . One can book for the following travel period – from September 16, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

Also Read: Wholesale inflation in India falls to 3-month low in July

Discounted fares will begin from Dh180 and will only be available on the airline’s website.