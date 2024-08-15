Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms in Kerala Until August 19: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning predicting isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in Kerala until August 19. The department also forecasts strong winds with speeds ranging from 30-40 kmph, with gusts up to 55 kmph. This weather pattern is attributed to cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea and the south Kerala coast, as well as a low-pressure trough extending up to 1.5 km in height between Konkan and the cyclonic circulation.

IMD has issued an orange alert for Kozhikode and Wayanad districts today (August 15) and for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts tomorrow (August 16). Additionally, a yellow alert has been declared for several districts today, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod. The yellow alert will also be in effect across various districts over the next few days, signaling the potential for significant rainfall.

Authorities have advised the public to exercise caution and take necessary safety measures, particularly in coastal areas. Residents have been urged to move to safer locations if required and to report any dangerous situations, such as unstable trees or structures, to authorities immediately. Local officials have been instructed to implement appropriate safety measures to protect the public.