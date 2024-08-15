IMD Forecasts Widespread Rain in Kerala Until August 17, Orange Alert Issued for 2 Districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across Kerala over the next three days, with all districts expected to receive rain on August 15 and 16. The heaviest rainfall is anticipated on August 17, particularly in the northern districts. Today, August 15, orange alerts have been issued for Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, indicating the potential for heavy rainfall, while 12 other districts are under a yellow alert for isolated heavy showers.

In the afternoon, moderate rain is expected at isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha districts, as well as in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. For August 16, orange alerts have been issued for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, with yellow alerts in 12 other districts. On August 17, orange alerts have been declared for Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts, while Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, and Kasaragod are under yellow alert.

The IMD has also warned of potential thunderstorms with winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph, with maximum speeds of up to 50 kmph, along with isolated heavy rainfall across various districts until August 18. The public has been advised to take precautions during these thunderstorms, as they may cause damage to life, electrical systems, and communication networks.