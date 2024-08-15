India aims to become global semiconductor manufacturing hub: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that global companies are increasingly eager to invest in India, particularly in the semiconductor industry, positioning the country as a future leader in this sector. Speaking from the Red Fort, Modi emphasized the need for state governments to actively attract these investments by fostering good governance and maintaining law and order. Highlighting the government’s recent approval of three semiconductor plants in Gujarat and Assam with a combined investment of approximately Rs 1.26 lakh crore, he underscored this as a golden opportunity for India to become a global manufacturing hub and reduce its dependency on imports.

In his 98-minute Independence Day speech, Modi also discussed India’s rapid advancements in technology, particularly in telecommunications and gaming. He praised the country’s swift rollout of 5G and its ongoing work on 6G technology, stressing the importance of India not only adopting but also leading in new technologies. Modi called for the development of “Made in India” gaming products that reflect the nation’s rich cultural heritage, urging Indian professionals to excel in both creating and playing games to make a global impact.

The Prime Minister also celebrated India’s progress in various sectors, including banking, space, and green jobs. He attributed the strengthening of Indian banks to significant reforms that have placed them among the few strong banks globally. Modi highlighted the emergence of hundreds of start-ups in the space sector, driven by recent reforms that have revitalized the industry. Additionally, he emphasized India’s commitment to green growth and the Green Hydrogen Mission, noting that these initiatives would create green jobs and help combat climate change, further positioning India as a leader in sustainable employment and green hydrogen production.