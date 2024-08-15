Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Reaffirms Commitment to Five Guarantee Schemes

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated his government’s commitment to the state’s five key guarantee schemes during the 78th Independence Day celebration in Bengaluru. Speaking at the event, Siddaramaiah highlighted Karnataka’s leadership in implementing Universal Basic Income on a large scale to support families in need. He assured that the schemes, including Grilahakshmi, Shakti, Grihajyoti, Annabhagya, and Yuvanidhi, would continue despite predictions of financial strain on the state.

Siddaramaiah detailed the positive impact of the schemes, noting that the Shakti Yojana alone has benefited women with Rs 270 crore in free travel, saving them Rs 6,541 crore in travel expenses. He also addressed the challenges posed by the central government’s non-cooperation in providing additional rice under the Anna Bhagya Yojana, leading the state to transfer cash instead. He emphasized that the state’s welfare efforts extend beyond these five guarantees, with Rs 13,027 crore spent on various programs to provide social security to the weaker sections.

The Chief Minister also discussed the state’s response to the unpredictable monsoon seasons, which brought severe drought last year and heavy rains this year. He acknowledged the central government’s delayed drought relief funds but assured that his government acted swiftly to mitigate the impact on the people. Additionally, the state has provided quick compensation to those affected by floods, including Rs 1.2 lakh for those who lost their homes.