Mahindra launches Thar ROXX in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Mahindra has launched All-New Thar ROXX in a rock concert in Kochi. The SUV is offered with a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol MX1 variant and Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level diesel version.

Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with impressive features like LED lights, a dual-tone exterior, 18-inch steel wheels, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It also includes push-button start, height-adjustable driver’s seat, 60:40 split rear seats, rear AC vents, and a USB-C port. Safety features include six airbags, ESC, and three-point seat belts for all passengers.

The Thar Roxx gets a new grille featuring six double-stacked slots, circular LED projector headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, and a unique front bumper. Higher variants are expected to come with LED fog lamps and other premium features.

Other design highlights include chunky wheel arches, stylish 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels on higher variants, and a dual-tone paint job with a contrast black roof, enhancing its rugged look. The Roxx offers a choice between a 162 bhp, 330 Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 152 bhp, 330 Nm 2.2-litre diesel engine, both mated to a manual gearbox.