Manu Bhaker Quashes Rumors About Neeraj Chopra

At the Paris Olympics 2024, India concluded with a total of six medals, with shooter Manu Bhaker making history as the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single Games. The 22-year-old secured bronze in both the women’s 10m air pistol and the 10m air pistol mixed team events. However, a video featuring Manu and her mother interacting with Neeraj Chopra sparked rumors of a romantic link between the two Olympic stars, which were quickly addressed by Manu and her family.

Responding to the circulating rumors, Manu clarified in an interview with News18 that she was not present during the video and that their interactions have been limited to event-related conversations since 2018. She emphasized that there is no truth to the rumors being spread about her and Neeraj Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra, who gained prominence after winning India’s first individual Olympic gold in track and field at the Tokyo 2021 Games, had a silver medal performance at the 2024 Olympics. His best throw of 89.45m was surpassed by Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who set a new Olympic record with a 92.97m throw.