Modi: 25,000 Middle-Class Students Leave India Annually

Every year, around 25,000 Indian students, mostly from middle-class families, go abroad to pursue medical education. On India’s 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed this issue and announced a major initiative to transform the domestic education system. He expressed concern about the financial and emotional burden this trend places on families and stressed the need for India to improve its educational infrastructure to keep its brightest minds within the country.

To tackle this problem, Modi revealed plans to add 75,000 new medical seats in India over the next five years. This expansion aims to offer more opportunities for aspiring doctors domestically, thus reducing the need for students to study abroad. The initiative not only increases the number of available seats but also focuses on enhancing the quality of medical education to meet global standards.

Modi also outlined a broader vision of making India a global education hub, aiming to attract international students and create a robust domestic educational environment. His announcement signals a commitment to reversing the brain drain trend and ensuring that Indian students have the resources and opportunities to achieve their academic goals within the country.