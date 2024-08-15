National Testing Agency reschedules UGC NET exam

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled one of the UGC-NET exams. The exam was scheduled for August 26, 2024. The exam will now be held on August 27, 2024. The UGC NET exam has been rescheduled on account of Krishna Janmashtmi.

The rest of the exam schedule will remain the same as per the previous date sheet.

The NTA will conduct the UGC NET exam in the Computer Based Mode (CBT) from August 21 to September 4, 2024. The exam will be held for 83 subjects at different cities across the country.

The UGC NET will cover 83 subjects, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism.