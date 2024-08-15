Odisha Announces One-Day Menstrual Leave for All Employees: Deputy CM Pravati Parida

Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced on August 15 that the state will introduce a one-day paid menstrual leave for women employees in both the state government and private sector. This optional leave allows women to choose whether to take it on the first or second day of their menstrual cycle. The initiative aims to address the needs of working women and promote gender-sensitive workplace policies.

This decision is a significant step forward in supporting women’s health and productivity, enabling them to take necessary time off without financial penalties or workplace discrimination. The announcement reflects ongoing discussions in India about menstrual leave policies, which have gained momentum in recent years. Odisha now joins Bihar and Kerala in recognizing the importance of such leave, with Kerala recently extending similar provisions to female students.

The concept of menstrual leave is not entirely new in India but remains limited in scope. While Bihar introduced menstrual leave in 1992, and Kerala followed by including it for female students in 2023, the private sector has also begun to adopt such policies. Companies like Zomato offer paid period leave, though a national-level approach has yet to be implemented. The proposed Right of Women to Menstrual Leave and Free Access to Menstrual Health Products Bill, 2022, which would grant three days of paid leave, remains pending.