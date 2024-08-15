Powerful Durga Mantras to transform your life

Mantras are words or phrases that are spoken or chanted aloud, typically as part of a meditation or prayer. Mantras have its own unique power. Maa Durga is considered to be the supreme Mother goddess of the universe. Chanting a Durga Mantra is a powerful medium that helps in the resolution of various problems.

1. Maa Durga Dhyan Mantra

‘Om jataa jut samaayuktamardhendu krit lakshnam

Lochanyatra sanyuktam padmendu sadya shan naam’

Meaning:

I bow down in front of the Supreme Power and pray you to help me focus on my goals and help me in achieving them.

Benefits:

improved concentration and focus

increased clarity of thought;

better understanding of spiritual concepts;

improved ability to focus on tasks; and

reduced anxiety and stress levels.

Providing protection from dangers and risks.

2. Devi Stuti Mantra

‘Ya devi sarva bhuteshu, shanti rupena sangsthita

Ya devi sarva bhuteshu, shakti rupena sangsthita

Yaa devi sarva bhuteshu, matri rupena sangsthita

Yaa devi sarva bhuteshu, buddhi rupena sangsthita

Namastasyai, namastasyai, namastasyai, namo namaha’

Meaning:

‘The goddess who is present everywhere as the embodiment of the universal mother

The goddess who is omnipresent as the personification of the power

The goddess who is present everywhere as the symbol of peace

Oh, Goddess (Devi) who resides everywhere in all living beings as beauty and intelligence,

I bow down in front of her, I bow down in front of her, I bow down infront of her again & again.’

Benefits

The mantra is said to provide various benefits, including peace of mind, protection against evil forces, and spiritual growth.

3. Durga Shatru-Shanti Mantra

Ripavah sankshayam yaanti kalyaanam chop padyate

Nandate cha kulam punsaam maahaatmyam mam srinu yaanmam

Benefits-

It eliminates negative influences from our life and fills our life with positivity.

It protects us from the people who are jealous of us and our ill wishers.

Chanting this mantra can bring balance, prosperity, bliss, and peace in life.

Helps the devotees in getting more productive in life.

4. Maa Durga Duh Swapna Nivaaran Mantra

‘Shanti karmani sarvatra tatha duh swapna darshane

Grah pidaasu chograsu maahaatmyam srinu yaanmam”

Benefits:

Chanting this mantra helps the devotees in getting rid of the malefic effects of the planets like Rahu, Ketu, Shani and Mangal from the horoscope. When you chant the Durga mantra, you are invoking the energy of the divine mother. This mantra is said to be incredibly powerful, and it can help to provide you with protection, strength, and guidance.

5. Maa Durga Sarva Badha Mukti Mantra

‘Sarvaa baadhaa vinirmukto dhan dhaanya sutaanvitah

Manushyo matprasaaden bhavishyati na sanshayah’

Meaning:

Oh divine goddess, please shower your divine grace on us human beings and help us face various obstacles in our life. All Hail Goddess Durga!

Benefits:

This Durga Mantra is popularly known to help the devotees who are unable to conceive a child. Chanting this mantra gives the happiness of a progeny to childless couples.