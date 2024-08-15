This Indian airport becomes 1st to achieve ‘Net Zero Carbon Emission’ status

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi became the first Indian airport to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport status under Airport Council International’s (ACI) Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airport Infrastructure Limited, announced that the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has become the first airport in India to successfully achieve Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport status (Level 5 certification) under the ACI’s ACA program.

‘This prestigious certification recognises the airport’s commitment to reaching and maintaining a net zero carbon balance for emissions under its control, while also extending efforts to influence and report on all other emissions,’ statement issued by DIAL stated.

‘Through relentless efforts, innovative strategies, and proactive initiatives such as the adoption of renewable energy, development of green airport infrastructures, promotion of electric vehicles, and implementation of zero waste to landfill programs, DIAL has met its target well ahead of schedule,’ it stated.

The Delhi Airport has demonstrated significant progress in reducing its Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions by 90 per cent by achieving Level 5 certification and that the remaining residual emissions have been addressed through approved offset removals, fulfilling the stringent requirements of the ACA program. DIAL further stated that it is committed to achieving net zero in Scope 3 emissions by 2050.