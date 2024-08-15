Today’s Horoscope, August 15, 2024

Today is the tenth day of Shravan Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Dashami Tithi will last till 10.27 am today, after which Ekadashi Tithi will start. There will be Vaidhriti Yoga today at 2:58 pm. Also, Jyestha Nakshatra will remain till 12.53 pm today, after which Mool Nakshatra will appear.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Today there may be the arrival of special people in the family.Today there will be a lot of happiness in your married life. There may be an increase in the salary of government department employees of this zodiac sign, and some good news will be received soon.

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. You will progress in business with your hard work. You will get some good news today. Today, avoid outside food as much as possible. Elderly people will notice changes in their health, and today you will feel better.

Gemini

Today is going to be a happy day for you. There are chances of profit for electronics businessmen. There will be increased intimacy in marital life. Today there will be many opportunities for business success.

Cancer

Today your day will be mixed. Today friends will boost your morale. Today your health will continue to improve. Today you will get success in completing your planned work plans.

Leo

Today your day will be mixed. You will feel tired due to rushing around for legal work. There will be pleasant changes in business. Students of competitive exams born under this zodiac sign should prepare wisely. Will make every effort to shoulder the responsibilities of parents.

Virgo

Today is going to be favourable for you. You may be troubled by some money-related problems in your life. Talking about marital relations, there may be an argument with your life partner over some issues.

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your mind will be very happy about something today. Control your speech today. You will experience pleasant moments. There is a possibility of good growth with job change. You will get good results from your hard work.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. You will get respect in society today which will keep your mind very satisfied. Your mind will remain engaged in religious programs. You can distribute charitable items in a temple. The day will also be good for working people and they should work diligently in their work area.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today you can go on some kind of long journey, where you will get new opportunities to take your business forward and can also get a big deal, which will solve your financial problems. Your coordination with your spouse will also remain good.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a favourable day. People working may face some kind of stress today. You will be a little worried about the health of any member of your family, but later it will yield good results. God will fulfill all your wishes, you will be content with your children and you will get full support from your life partner.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your work will be appreciated in the workplace and you will get the full results of your hard work, but any of your money-related matters may bring problems for you. Today you may suddenly receive some old pending money, which will make your mind very satisfied. Today you may receive some good news from your in-laws.

Pisces

Today is going to be a normal day for you. Today, more of your money will be spent on some auspicious work, which will make your mind happy, which will also bring peace. Your fame may increase a lot considering your work in your family. Today will be a day of caution for working people. If you are having any kind of dispute with your colleagues, you will try to end it as soon as possible.