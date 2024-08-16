70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen, and Maansi Paarekh Win Best Actor; ‘Aattam’ Dominates

The 70th National Film Awards, honoring cinematic achievements in 2022, were announced at a press conference held at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. Rishab Shetty was awarded Best Actor (Male) for his outstanding performance in “Kantara,” a film that gained national acclaim and was also recognized as the Best Film for Wholesome Entertainment. In the Best Actor (Female) category, Nithya Menen and Maansi Paarekh were jointly honored. Manoj Bajpayee received a special mention for his role in “Gulmohar,” which also won the award for Best Hindi Film. In the regional film category, “Saudi Vellakka,” directed by Tharun Moorthy, won the Best Malayalam Film award, while the Malayalam film “Aattam” secured awards for Best Film, Best Script, and Best Editing.

Rishab Shetty’s win came after stiff competition from other prominent actors, including Mammootty, Vikrant Massey for his role in “12th Fail,” and Kunchacko Boban for his performance in “Nna Thaan Case Kodu.” Despite not winning at the National Film Awards, Mammootty recently earned the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his dual-role performance in “Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam,” where he portrayed the characters James and Sundaram, speaking both Malayalam and Tamil. This performance also won him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2023.

Mammootty was also a strong contender for the Best Actor award at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards for his work in “Kaathal: The Core.” However, the award was ultimately won by Prithviraj Sukumaran for his role in “Aadujeevitham.” The announcement of the Kerala State Film Awards was made earlier on the same day, marking a significant day for Indian cinema with recognitions at both the state and national levels.