AGR of telecom service providers rose Rs 2.7 trillion in FY24

Mumbai: The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of the telecom service providers in India rose 8.2% YoY to Rs 2.7 trillion in FY24. The yearly performance indicators report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed this.

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) is the revenue based on which the telecom service providers pay license fee and spectrum usage charges (SUC) to the government. The calculations of AGR include the revenue generated by telecom operators by providing local calls and data services, international long-distance, and national long-distance services. AGR of internet service providers (ISPs) and others has also been considered in calculation of AGR.

Among the operators, Bharti Airtel’s AGR was up 12% YoY to Rs 80,529 crore in FY24. Jio’s AGR rose 9.6% to Rs 97,868 crore. Vodafone Idea reported an 0.8% increase in AGR to Rs 29,605 crore, whereas BSNL’s AGR was down 1.9% to Rs 8,020 crore.

Overall, the gross revenue of the industry rose 0.7% to Rs 3.36 trillion in FY24. The licence fee paid by the telecom operators to the government rose 8.5%% YoY to Rs 21,642 crore in FY24.

The spectrum usage charges paid by the telcos to the government, fell 32.2% to Rs 3,369 crore. SUC fell as the government had scrapped the 3% SUC for the future spectrum acquisitions including 5G auctions which led to a fall in overall SUC for telecom companies in the year.

Average mobile data usage per data subscriber per month was at 19.3 GB in FY24 owing to 5G usage. This was up from 17.02 GB in FY23.