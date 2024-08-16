BSA Goldstar 650 launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The UK-based two-wheeler manufacturer Birmingham Small Arms (BSA) Motorcycles has finally begun its operation in India. The Classic Legends-owned company has launched its flagship model Gold Star 650 in the Indian markets. The bike is released at the starting price of Rs 2.99 lakh, while the top model goes up to Rs 3.34 lakh (all ex-showroom).

The Gold Star 650 will be available in the following colours- Insignia Red and Highland Green (Rs 2.99 lakh), Midnight Black and Dawn Silver (Rs 3.12 lakh) and Shadow Black that’s priced at Rs 3.15 lakh. Interested customers can pre-book the vehicle by visiting an authorised showroom nationwide. It also can be reserved via BSA’s official webiste.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

The retro-styled motorcycle has received a robust 652cc engine. It is the biggest unit in the single-cylinder category in the country right now The BSA Gold Star is powered by a 652cc, 4-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This engine develops 45bhp at 6,500rpm and 55Nm at 4,000rpm. It is paired with a five-speed gearbox. BSA claims the engine is refined for a big single and can propel the bike to a top speed in excess of 160kmph.

The bike comes with Brembo brakes with dual channel ABS, Pirelli tyres and aluminium Excel rims. The bike also comes with spoke wheel, ranging between 17 and 18 inches, equipped with disc brakes at both ends. Apart from this, the vehicle also has digital-analogue instrumentation on board, featuring a 12V socket and a USB port on board.