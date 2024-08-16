Delicious and Healthy Red Rice Theralli Appam Recipe

Here’s a recipe for Red Rice Theralli Appam:

Ingredients:

For the Batter:

– 1 cup red rice (uncooked)

– 1/4 cup grated coconut

– 1/4 cup cooked rice

– 1/4 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

– 1/4 teaspoon salt (or to taste)

– Water

For the Appam:

– 1/2 teaspoon baking soda (optional)

– Coconut oil for cooking

Instructions:

1. Wash the red rice thoroughly and soak it in water for at least 6 hours or overnight.

2. Drain the soaked rice and add it to a blender along with grated coconut, cooked rice, fenugreek seeds, and salt. Grind everything into a smooth batter. You can add a little water if needed to achieve a dosa batter-like consistency.

3. Transfer the batter to a bowl and let it ferment for 6-8 hours or overnight. The fermentation time may vary depending on the temperature of your kitchen.

4. After fermentation, the batter should have risen and become slightly airy. At this stage, add the baking soda (if using) and mix it into the batter. This step is optional but can make the appams fluffier.

5. Heat a non-stick appam pan or a regular non-stick frying pan. Grease it lightly with coconut oil.

6. Pour a ladleful of the batter into the center of the pan and immediately lift the pan and swirl it around to spread the batter evenly in a circular shape. The edges should be slightly thicker than the center.

7. Cover the pan with a lid and cook the appam on low to medium heat for 2-3 minutes, or until the edges turn crisp and golden brown, and the center is cooked.

8. Gently lift the appam using a spatula and transfer it to a plate. Repeat the process with the remaining batter.

9. Red Rice Theralli Appam is ready to be served. It pairs wonderfully with coconut chutney, vegetable stew, or any curry of your choice.

Enjoy your homemade Red Rice Theralli Appam!